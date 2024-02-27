“Devin Haney Doesn’t Have The Killer Instinct” – Ryan Garcia GOES IN 🤬

Ryan Garcia joins the DAZN studio straight from the Haney-Garcia launch presser in New York. King Ry goes in on Devin Haney and reveals his retirement plans in boxing!
#HaneyGarcia #RyanGarcia #Boxing
Ryan Garcia joins the DAZN studio straight from the Haney-Garcia launch presser in New York. King Ry goes in on Devin Haney and reveals his retirement plans in boxing!
#HaneyGarcia #RyanGarcia #Boxing
Tags * Boxing DEVIN devin-haney Doesnt Garcia Haney Instinct Interview Killer Matchroom Boxing Ryan ryan-garcia
A dangerous rivalry that has been brewing since their days in the amateur boxing scene …