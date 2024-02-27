Home / Boxing Videos / “Devin Haney Doesn’t Have The Killer Instinct” – Ryan Garcia GOES IN 🤬

“Devin Haney Doesn’t Have The Killer Instinct” – Ryan Garcia GOES IN 🤬

Ryan Garcia joins the DAZN studio straight from the Haney-Garcia launch presser in New York. King Ry goes in on Devin Haney and reveals his retirement plans in boxing!

