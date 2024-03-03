Home / Boxing Videos / “If I Land My Best Shot, It's Over!” – Francis Ngannou Warns Anthony Joshua

“If I Land My Best Shot, It's Over!” – Francis Ngannou Warns Anthony Joshua

Francis Ngannou fires a message to Anthony Joshua ahead of next Friday’s fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia that he can knock him out if the opportunity presents itself.

