Full Fight | Javier Meza vs. Lyle McFarlane #goldenboyfightnight

Javier Meza (2-0, 2 KOs) stopped Lyle McFarlane (3-7, 1 KO) at the 2:15 mark of the second round. Meza originally hurt McFarlane in the second, as McFarlane had a delayed, half-hearted fall to the floor, but the sequence was not ruled a knockdown. McFarlane extended his arms, seemingly asking referee Ray Armendariz to help him.
Javier Meza vs. Lyle McFarlane | February 15, 2025 | Honda Center in Anaheim, California
