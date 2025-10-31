Home / Boxing Videos / Full Fight | Javier Meza vs. Lyle McFarlane #goldenboyfightnight

Full Fight | Javier Meza vs. Lyle McFarlane #goldenboyfightnight

Golden Boy Boxing 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



Javier Meza (2-0, 2 KOs) stopped Lyle McFarlane (3-7, 1 KO) at the 2:15 mark of the second round. Meza originally hurt McFarlane in the second, as McFarlane had a delayed, half-hearted fall to the floor, but the sequence was not ruled a knockdown. McFarlane extended his arms, seemingly asking referee Ray Armendariz to help him.

Javier Meza vs. Lyle McFarlane | February 15, 2025 | Honda Center in Anaheim, California

