Ngannou Trolls Tyson Fury





Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou engage in a fiery exchange at the Ngannou vs. Joshua presser in Riyadh. The two heavyweight titans trade verbal blows ahead of Francis Ngannou’s bout with Anthony Joshua this Friday! Could Fury take the winner next? Tune in live on DAZN, Friday March 8.

#JoshuaNgannou is live worldwide on DAZN, Friday March 8.

#KnockoutChaos #RiyadhSeason

