Ringside KO View 🧨 Israil Madrimov Stops Kurbanov To Win World Title

What a win for ‘The Dream’ Israil Madrimov who stopped Magomed Kurbanov in the fifth round on the Knockout Chaos card to win the WBA World Super Welterweight Title in style!

