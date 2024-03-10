Ringside KO View 🧨 Israil Madrimov Stops Kurbanov To Win World Title

What a win for ‘The Dream’ Israil Madrimov who stopped Magomed Kurbanov in the fifth round on the Knockout Chaos card to win the WBA World Super Welterweight Title in style!
#shorts #boxing #knockoutchaos
What a win for ‘The Dream’ Israil Madrimov who stopped Magomed Kurbanov in the fifth round on the Knockout Chaos card to win the WBA World Super Welterweight Title in style!
#shorts #boxing #knockoutchaos
Tags * Boxing Eddie Hearn Interview Israil Kurbanov Madrimov Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Ringside stops title VIEW win WORLD
#ThurmanTszyu #TimTszyu #KeithThurman Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info. SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS: https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts FOLLOW …