Home / Boxing Videos / Anthony Joshua Could Have Set Up The Biggest Fight In British Boxing History

Anthony Joshua Could Have Set Up The Biggest Fight In British Boxing History

DAZN Boxing 24 mins ago Boxing Videos



Ak and Barak catch up after Anthony Joshua’s phenomenal knockout win against Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as the former heavyweight champion eyes a long-awaited fight with Tyson Fury.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#anthonyjoshua #joshuangannou #knockoutchaos #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Anthony Joshua 💫 Always Striving To Improve

Anthony Joshua speaks after his emphatic knockout over Francis Ngannou in Riyadh. #shorts #boxing #anthonyjoshua

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved