I'll KO Inoue's sparring partner! 😮‍💨 | Liam Davies on his journey from Bin Man to world title shot





With his world title shot against Erik Robles looming, Liam Davies spoke to Dev Sahni about his career so far, his highs and lows in life and why winning this fight would mean so much to him.

