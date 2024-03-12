McCrory and Carlson fight for WBA Continental Americas belt on Friday  – World Boxing Association

Undefeated Irishman Feargal McCrory will face Mexican Carlos Carlson this Friday night for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas super featherweight title at the Madison Square Garden Theatre in New York.

McCrory and Carlson will have a great opportunity to showcase themselves as they will star in the co-main event of the night and both want to come out on top in this important bout.

The Irishman is 31 years old and has been a professional since 2015. He had a career in the United Kingdom until 2019 and then had a break until 2022, when he started fighting on American soil. He remains undefeated and has come through every test he has had well, but now he will have a big challenge and must overcome it if he wants to prove he is capable of big things in boxing.

Carlson, 33, represents the grit of Mexican boxing and is far more experienced than his opponent. The Mexican has faced the likes of Murodjon Akhmadaliev, Keenan Carvajal, Genesis Servania, among others. He has an aggressive style and will try to adapt to this category, since his best fights have been in feather or super bantamweight.

McCrory has 15 wins, no losses and 7 knockouts. Carlson has a record of 25 wins, 7 losses and 16 knockouts.



