GLOVES OFF: THURMAN vs. TSZYU & ROLLY vs. PITBULL | Episode 2

The stakes of the March 30th PPV escalate as the training of Keith “One Time” Thurman, Tim “The Soul Taker” Tszyu, Rolly Romero, and Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz intensifies. Delve deeper into the intricate web of experiences that have forged these fighters into formidable champions. From the blistering intensity of their training camps to the emotional peaks and valleys of their personal histories, we witness the unwavering determination and unyielding resilience that propels these warriors in the brutal arena of professional boxing.

Watch GLOVES OFF – Episode 1: https://youtu.be/lHIXFKXhLIY

Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-033024

