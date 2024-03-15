Joe Joyce INSPIRED by Parker redemption & eyes up heavyweight rise with potential Fury & AJ fights

We spoke to Joe Joyce ahead of his return to the ring on the upcoming ‘Magnificent 7’ card, to discuss his ambitious 2024 and get his take on the current state of the heavyweight division
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact