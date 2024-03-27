WORLD TITLE BOUND | Yoka Valle Looks To Become The First Undisputed Minimum Weight Champion! (FREE)





Yokasta Valle Shows She Is The Hardest Worker In Boxing! Her Discipline, Experience, & Will Is Going To Be The Key To Her Success And To Her Coronation Of Undisputed Champion!

Yokasta Valle, IBF and WBO Minimum Weight Champion, will take on the WBA, WBC and Ring Magazine World Champion, Seniesa Estrada for the Undisputed Crown At The 105lb Division.

Estrada vs Valle is a 10RD Undisputed Minimumweight bout brought to you by Top Rank Boxing in association with Golden Boy Promotions. The championship attraction will take place live, Friday March 29th, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona as the Co-Main Event to Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson.

