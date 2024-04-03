Quick Jabs | Jose Sanchez vs Walter Santibanes! Tito's Last Time In The Ring Was An Exciting War!

These Two Warriors Were Right In The Pocket Exchanging Through All 10RDS!
Jose ‘Tito’ Sanchez vs Walter Santibanes
Dec. 14th, 2023 – Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA – #SanchezSantibanes
#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #tito #sanchez #coachella #miguelcotto #goldenboy #dazn #sports #free #quickjabs #tnf
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl