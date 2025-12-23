Home / Boxing Videos / PBC FULL FIGHT: Lucero vs Valenzuela Jr. | December 6, 2025

Missed the PPV? Watch the Isaac Lucero vs Roberto Valenzuela Jr. full fight today!

Rising young Mexican star Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero (18-0, 14 KOs) emerged victorious over Roberto Valenzuela (31-6, 29 KOs) via eighth-round stoppage. Lucero scored a first round knockdown, and after engaging in numerous exciting back-and-forths, closed the show in round eight with an onslaught that forced referee Mark Nelson to halt the bout 2:59 into the round.

