PBC FULL FIGHT: Lucero vs Valenzuela Jr. | December 6, 2025

Missed the PPV? Watch the Isaac Lucero vs Roberto Valenzuela Jr. full fight today!
Rising young Mexican star Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero (18-0, 14 KOs) emerged victorious over Roberto Valenzuela (31-6, 29 KOs) via eighth-round stoppage. Lucero scored a first round knockdown, and after engaging in numerous exciting back-and-forths, closed the show in round eight with an onslaught that forced referee Mark Nelson to halt the bout 2:59 into the round.
#LuceroValenzuela #IsaacLucero #Boxing
Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.
SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:
https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts
FOLLOW US:
Tweets by premierboxing
https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions