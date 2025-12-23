WBA Africa wrapped up a spectacular fight night in Ghana – World Boxing Association

The latest WBA Africa show, held in Accra, Ghana, delivered a standout card featuring three championship bouts that underscored the competitiveness and steady growth of boxing on the continent. Each title fight produced meaningful victories that marked new milestones in the careers of the night’s protagonists.

Jonathan Tetteh captures the super welterweight crown

Ghana’s Jonathan Tetteh was crowned WBA Africa super welterweight champion after earning a unanimous decision over Seth Gyimag in a fast-paced, high-tempo contest. The scorecards — 77-75, 78-74, and 80-72 — reflected Tetteh’s control of the bout, as he consistently established his jab and dictated the action for most of the rounds. Gyimag showed grit and tried to apply pressure on the inside, but Tetteh’s accuracy and tactical discipline ultimately made the difference.

Jerry Lartey rules at super lightweight

In another championship showdown, Jerry Lartey claimed the WBA Africa super lightweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Jesse Brandon. Judges scored the fight 78-74, 78-74, and 77-75, highlighting a competitive battle in which Lartey capitalized on key moments to land the cleaner, more effective punches. Brandon pressed forward with aggression, but Lartey’s superior ring IQ and strong finish in the closing rounds secured him the belt.

Edem Ama captures the women’s welterweight title

The surprise of the night came in women’s boxing, as Edem Ama defeated Nigeria’s Chiamaka Nwaturuocha by majority decision to win the WBA Africa women’s welterweight title. The judges’ scores — 77-74, 76-76, and 77-75 — reflected a tightly contested fight in which Ama relied on her movement and sharp punching to neutralize Nwaturuocha’s physical strength. The narrow margins spoke to the intensity of the matchup, but the Ghanaian edged the decisive rounds to take home the championship.

The WBA Africa card made it clear that boxing on the continent is enjoying a period of expansion and rising competitiveness, with champions eager to project themselves onto the international stage. Tetteh, Lartey, and Ama not only secured regional titles, but also took significant steps forward in their careers, establishing themselves as key figures in their respective divisions.