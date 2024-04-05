GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT: TITO SANCHEZ VS. ERIK RUIZ





After a career-defining performance in December 2023, WBC Super Bantamweight Continental Latino Titleholder Tito Sanchez (11-0, 7 KOs) of Cathedral City will return to perform in front of his hometown crowd in a 10-round fight against the battle-tested Erik Ruiz (17-10-1) of Oxnard, California. The 10-round main event of Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN will take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and is presented in association with Miguel Cotto Promotions. Doors to the Special Events Center open at 5:00 p.m. PT, the first fight will begin at 5:05 p.m. PT, and the worldwide broadcast on DAZN will begin at 6:00 p.m. PT.

