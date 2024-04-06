Moton vs Cuba FULL FIGHT: March 30, 2024 | PBC on Prime

Teenage phenom Curmel Moton (3-0, 2 KOs) earned a unanimous decision over the previously unbeaten Anthony Cuba (7-1-2, 3 KOs) after eight rounds of super featherweight action. The Mayweather Promotions’ prospect controlled the bout from the outset, targeting the body early to open up power shots to the head that helped him cruise on the scorecards, with all three judges seeing the bout 80-72 in his favor.
#CurmelMoton #MotonCuba #AnthonyCuba
Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.
SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:
https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts
FOLLOW US:
Tweets by premierboxing
https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions