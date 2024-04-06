Home / Boxing Videos / Moton vs Cuba FULL FIGHT: March 30, 2024 | PBC on Prime

Moton vs Cuba FULL FIGHT: March 30, 2024 | PBC on Prime

Premier Boxing Champions 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



Teenage phenom Curmel Moton (3-0, 2 KOs) earned a unanimous decision over the previously unbeaten Anthony Cuba (7-1-2, 3 KOs) after eight rounds of super featherweight action. The Mayweather Promotions’ prospect controlled the bout from the outset, targeting the body early to open up power shots to the head that helped him cruise on the scorecards, with all three judges seeing the bout 80-72 in his favor.

#CurmelMoton #MotonCuba #AnthonyCuba

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

'I'm One Of The Biggest Punchers In Boxing' 💣 Diego Pacheco Warns Rivals

Diego Pacheco reflects on a breakout 2023, his fight with Shawn McCalman on Saturday in …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved