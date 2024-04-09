Home / Boxing Videos / “I'm the better boxer!” | Viddal Riley HITS BACK at Isaac Chamberlain 🔥

“I'm the better boxer!” | Viddal Riley HITS BACK at Isaac Chamberlain 🔥

Sky Sports Boxing 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
Viddal Riley has hit back at comments made by Isaac Chamberlain and believes he is the superior boxer.

British Cruiserweight Champion Chamberlain called out Viddal Riley for his next fight and believes it would be a fight that would gain a lot of attention.

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Tags

About Sky Sports Boxing

Check Also

🤏 Anthony Joshua Back In Gym & This Close To Taking Ben Davison Out 😲

Fresh from a big win over Francis Ngannou, Anthony Joshua has returned to Ben Davison’s …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved