Richardson Hitchins Vs Gustavo Lemos – Fight Night (Behind The Scenes)





Go behind the scenes in Las Vegas at the brand new Fontainebleau Theater as our undefeated stars all racked up wins in Sin City. There’s plenty of unseen action from both ringside and backstage. Richardson Hitchins now has a shot at the IBF World Super Lightweight Title after defeating Gustavo Lemos on points, while Diego Pacheco banked 10 rounds for the first time as a pro in the co-main event. Skye Nicolson picked up the WBC World Featherweight Title, while Galal Yafai and Marc Castro also continued their development with wins. All that plus more with the likes of David Benavidez, Ray Ford, Alycia Baumgardner and Claressa Shields all ringside and making their presence felt!

