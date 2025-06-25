Nigel Benn vs Lou Gent | Full WBC Title Fight | Matchroom Boxing





Nigel Benn defends his WBC super-middleweight title against Lou Gent on June 26, 1993. It was Benn’s third defense of his second world title, while Gent was stepping up in class having contested at British, Commonwealth and European levels. Gent was significantly bigger than former middleweight champ Benn, having fought at crusierweight.

This fight took place at a sold out Earls Court Exhibition Centre, London, England.

