Tyson Fury & Frank Warren press conference LIVE | FULL Oleksandr Usyk preview before Undisputed bout

Join us live in Morecambe where Tyson Fury will face the press before he heads off to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the Undisputed Heavyweight Championship fight against Oleksandr Usyk.
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing