Leo defends his WBA regional crown against Baez in Plant City on Wednesday  – World Boxing Association

Angelo Leo will make the second defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North America featherweight crown against Eduardo Baez this Wednesday night at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

Leo has been champion since October 31, 2023, when he defeated Nicolas Polanco at this same venue and captured the vacant regional belt of the pioneer organization. In January of this year he returned to the ring to defeat Mike Plani and retain the title for the first time and is now ready for a new defense.

The 29-year-old American fighter has experience fighting for the world title and now since his foray into the 126-pound class he is looking for a new opportunity of this kind.

He will face Baez, a 28-year-old Mexican who comes with two wins in a row and in a clear recovery after losing three of four fights in 2022. His two fights in 2023 resulted in victories and now he will take on an important challenge looking forward to give a blow on the table.

Leo has 23 wins and 1 loss, while he has won 11 by knockout. For his part, Baez has a record of 23 wins, 5 losses, 2 draws, and 9 wins by stoppage.



