Home / Boxing Videos / Sunny Edwards Unveiled As Brandon Scott's Manager & Asks Eddie Hearn To Return Call 😂

Sunny Edwards Unveiled As Brandon Scott's Manager & Asks Eddie Hearn To Return Call 😂

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Go behind the scenes and see the planning of the prank at the press conference as Sunny Edwards surprises Eddie Hearn on the top table as a replacement for Brandon Scott… That’s one way of getting Eddie to return the phonecall!

#SunnyEdwards #EddieHearn #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Time To Unify 👑👑 Ellie Scotney Eyes Second World Title Vs Lefebvre

8-0 IBF World Super Bantamweight ruler Ellie Scotney has the chance to add the WBO …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved