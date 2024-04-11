Home / Boxing Videos / Jordan Gill Vs Zelfa Barrett Plus Undercard Press Conference

Jordan Gill Vs Zelfa Barrett Plus Undercard Press Conference

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Eddie Hearn hosts the final press conference in Manchester, England as an intriguing Super Featherweight showdown headlines between Jordan Gill and Zelfa Barrett. We’ll hear from the two World Title fights in support as Ellie Scotney bids to unify the Super Bantamweight division against Segolene Lefebvre and Rhiannon Dixon fights Karen Carabajal for the WBO Lightweight crown plus a packed undercard including Michael Gomez Jr, Kane Baker, Jimmy Sains, Jack Turner, Brandon Scott, Jordan Flynn, Will Crolla and Ste Clarke.

#Boxing #GillBarrett #EddieHearn

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Tyson Fury lists TEN huge opponents for potential future clashes 🤯🍿

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved