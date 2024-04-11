Home / Boxing Videos / Eimantas Stanionis Is Hungrier Than Ever | The PBC Podcast

Eimantas Stanionis Is Hungrier Than Ever | The PBC Podcast

Undefeated WBA Welterweight Titlist Eimantas Stanionis joins The PBC Podcast to discuss his May 4 title defense against unbeaten Gabriel Maestre, dealing with the time off and his plans to establish himself atop the welterweight division. Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal look back at the first PBC on Prime Video event.

00:00 – Intro
00:53 – The Week In Review
24:20 – Eimantas Stanionis Interview
40:07 – Toe to Toe: The MVP of the First PBC on Prime Video Card

