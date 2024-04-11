Eimantas Stanionis Is Hungrier Than Ever | The PBC Podcast





Undefeated WBA Welterweight Titlist Eimantas Stanionis joins The PBC Podcast to discuss his May 4 title defense against unbeaten Gabriel Maestre, dealing with the time off and his plans to establish himself atop the welterweight division. Plus, hosts Kenneth Bouhairie and Michael Rosenthal look back at the first PBC on Prime Video event.

00:00 – Intro

00:53 – The Week In Review

24:20 – Eimantas Stanionis Interview

40:07 – Toe to Toe: The MVP of the First PBC on Prime Video Card

