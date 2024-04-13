Home / Boxing Videos / “I Want Undisputed” – Ellie Scotney & Eddie Hearn React To Unification Win

“I Want Undisputed” – Ellie Scotney & Eddie Hearn React To Unification Win

Ellie Scotney, Shane McGuigan and promoter Eddie Hearn react to victory over Segolene Lefebvre to become the IBF, WBO & Ring Magazine World Super Bantamweight Champion on the undercard of Jordan Gill-Zelfa Barrett in Manchester on April 13 2014.

