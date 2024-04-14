Home / Boxing Videos / Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia | 40 Days Episode 3: Final Preparations & Social Media Controversy

Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia | 40 Days Episode 3: Final Preparations & Social Media Controversy

DAZN Boxing 41 mins ago Boxing Videos



Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia clash for the WBC super lightweight world title, live ONLY on DAZN on April 20.

Buy the fight now at DAZN.com 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Brandon Scott Vs Rodrigo Matias Areco: Full Fight (Gill Vs Barrett Undercard)

‘The Baddest Nerd On The Planet’ Brandon Scott puts his injury woes behind him, returning …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved