Mariano Carrera gives master class in Australia – World Boxing Association

Mariano Carrera, former World Boxing Association (WBA) world champion, gave a boxing master class dedicated to young boxers at the TS Boxing Club gym in Sydney, Australia.

At the event Carrera focused on teaching methodology, in addition to emphasizing work as a boxing school and work directed in scale and ball. “For me it is an honor to represent the WBA and deliver my knowledge in a to young boxers in Australia. It is a way to support programs like the WBA Future, but in this case through a master class to motivate athletes to fulfill their dreams,” said Carrera.

The former world champion committed to the training of young boxers will continue to give master classes throughout the year hand in hand with the pioneering body.



