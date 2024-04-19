Live Weigh-in! European Lightweight Title Fight Sam Noakes vs Yvan Mendy 💥

Join us for live coverage as Sam Noakes, Yven Mendy, Henry Turner, Aloys Junior, Andrew Cain & more weigh in ahead of another night of championship boxing, tomorrow night at York Hall, live on TNT Sports.
#NoakesMendy | 20.04.24 | LIVE on TNT Sports
