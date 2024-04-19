Home / Boxing Videos / Live Weigh-in! European Lightweight Title Fight Sam Noakes vs Yvan Mendy 💥

Live Weigh-in! European Lightweight Title Fight Sam Noakes vs Yvan Mendy 💥

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



Join us for live coverage as Sam Noakes, Yven Mendy, Henry Turner, Aloys Junior, Andrew Cain & more weigh in ahead of another night of championship boxing, tomorrow night at York Hall, live on TNT Sports.

#NoakesMendy | 20.04.24 | LIVE on TNT Sports

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

Throwback | Ryan Garcia vs Cesar Valenzuela! A Successful Title Defense For King Ryan! (Full Fight)

A Big Outing For King Ryan, As He Defends His NABF Super Featherweight Title! Ryan …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved