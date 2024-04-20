Home / Boxing Videos / What ranking would you give both Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney? 🤔

What ranking would you give both Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney? 🤔

DAZN Boxing 6 hours ago Boxing Videos



Tune in tonight and witness history as Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney go to war inside the squared circle 🔥
#HaneyGarcia | April 20 | Live on DAZN. Click the link in bio to buy now

@Mighty15x
@rademita

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Download the DAZN app now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Devin Haney & Ryan Garcia Immediate Reaction To King Ry Missing Weight

Hear from Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia after the challenger missed the Super Lightweight limit …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved