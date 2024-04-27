New Chapter📖 | Jose Ramirez Is Ready To Make His Golden Boy Debut! Ramirez Wants The Biggest Fights!





Former Super Lightweight World Champion, Jose Ramirez, Is Ready For This New Chapter In His Career! He Wants Any Of The Champions At 140 Or Even Willing To Move Up For A Big Clash With Ryan Garcia!

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxingnews #jose #ramirez #eljefe #fresno #mexico #fighters #free #hype #feature

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl