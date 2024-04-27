Home / Boxing Videos / New Chapter📖 | Jose Ramirez Is Ready To Make His Golden Boy Debut! Ramirez Wants The Biggest Fights!

New Chapter📖 | Jose Ramirez Is Ready To Make His Golden Boy Debut! Ramirez Wants The Biggest Fights!

Boxing Videos



Former Super Lightweight World Champion, Jose Ramirez, Is Ready For This New Chapter In His Career! He Wants Any Of The Champions At 140 Or Even Willing To Move Up For A Big Clash With Ryan Garcia!

