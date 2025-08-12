Home / Boxing Videos / David Adeleye: From Humble Beginnings to the World Stage 🌍 | Tour De Ladbroke Grove

David Adeleye: From Humble Beginnings to the World Stage 🌍 | Tour De Ladbroke Grove

Ahead of his huge heavyweight showdown with Filip Hrgovic, we visited David Adeleye in his place of upbringing, Ladbroke Grove. He took us through areas of his childhood and the places that have shaped him into the person he is today.

