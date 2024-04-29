Home / Boxing Videos / “I'll SMASH Anthony Joshua in the UK after duck Daniel Dubois!” Filip Hrgovic RIPS into heavyweights

Filip Hrgovic sat down with Dev Sahni to provide some scathing remarks on 5 v 5 heavyweight rival Daniel Dubois. Hrgovic also opened up on his desire to set up an England vs Croatia match at Wembley against Anthony Joshua, should he be victorious on June 1st.

