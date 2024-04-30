Home / Boxing Videos / When Canelo met Large!

When Canelo met Large!

DAZN Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Ahead of the all-Mexican May 4 bout between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguía, Barstool Sport’s Large met up with the boxing legend to show off his new tattoo.

