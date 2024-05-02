Canelo and Munguia at tense press conference  – World Boxing Association

The last press conference before the fight between Saul Alvarez and Jaime Munguia took place in Las Vegas on Wednesday. Amid great excitement, both fighters appeared before the press to talk about their fight on Saturday, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena and will have the undisputed super middleweight championship at stake, in the hands of Canelo.

As usual, the champion showed off all his belts and both teams talked about what they expect from the fight. Although the atmosphere was generally cordial and the two fighters showed each other respect, there were moments of tension between Alvarez and his former promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, who argued angrily over professional and personal differences.

The lively exchange of words and insults between the two took most of the attention on the day, but the crowd remained very attentive to this weekend’s fight and what each had to say.

Alvarez especially highlighted his talent and assured that he is different from the rest, so the youth of his opponent will not play an important role on Saturday night.

In Munguía’s case, he highlighted that Álvarez’s confidence is good news because he comes with the same attitude and that will make it a great fight.

On Friday will be the weigh-in ceremony, the last step before the fight. Once the weights have been met, both will be cleared for next Saturday night’s fight.



