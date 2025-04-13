Home / Boxing Videos / Chris Eubank Vs Conor Benn Fatal Fury Promo Shoot [Funny Behind The Scenes]

Chris Eubank Vs Conor Benn Fatal Fury Promo Shoot [Funny Behind The Scenes]

Matchroom Boxing 52 mins ago Boxing Videos



Exclusive behind the scenes look at the epic new promo film for Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn ahead of their April 26 showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

#EubankBenn #ConorBenn #ChrisEubankJr

