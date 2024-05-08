Eddie Hearn On Bam Rodriguez Vs Estrada & Potential Naoya Inoue Fight





We catchup with Eddie Hearn after the Juan Francisco Estrada vs Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez press conference in Phoenix ahead of their monster clash next month. Hearn talks how the fight was made and hints a potential future blockbuster between Bam and KO King Naoya Inoue could be on the cards plus the rest of June 29’s card including big fights for Sunny Edwards and Ramla Ali.

