WBA Gold Champion Supports Blood Donation Activity – World Boxing Association

This Tuesday, May 7 in Madrid, Spain, Jennifer Miranda, World Boxing Association (WBA) Gold Featherweight Champion, organized a boxing class together with The Boxer Club, the Community of Madrid and the Hospital Universitario La Paz in favor of blood donation.

Although Miranda is now in the United States, she coordinated everything from afar to make this event possible: “Individually we are strong, but together we are unstoppable. That’s why I helped gather as many boxers as possible to donate blood, because life is beautiful when you understand that if God gives you success, it’s because he has chosen you to share it with others. And I know that my role in this life is to help through boxing. Boxing chose me and I show it to the world,” said the WBA gold champion.

The class was for a group of young students who encouraged passers-by to donate blood and raise awareness of the importance of doing so.

Javier Pardo led the training and showed his satisfaction with the event. “Today is a very positive day for us, to see how boxing can be integrated into social causes, in this case blood donation, because for every donation three lives are saved. So encouraging sporting activity, supporting this type of cause and meeting people who are so involved in their passion is something very nice.”

Sergio Pérez, director of The Boxer Club, was the liaison, along with the Community of Madrid, for the realization of this class: “Our company is committed to good causes and blood donation is one of them. We want to encourage the population to be supportive and contribute their bit in this regard,” he said.

Miranda, always committed to social causes, also said she was proud to belong to the pioneer organization, as she considers that the WBA and its president, Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, also use boxing to help people achieve their goals.

The activity was successful and the young people spent a pleasant and different time learning a little more about boxing and becoming aware of the importance of solidarity and donating blood.



