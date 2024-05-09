Home / Boxing Videos / “F*** that we're all having it!” Hamzah Sheeraz promises 5-0 & reveals Ammo Williams dinner exchange

“F*** that we're all having it!” Hamzah Sheeraz promises 5-0 & reveals Ammo Williams dinner exchange

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions



Hamzah Sheeraz will lead Queensberry into battle as team captain on June 1st against Matchroom. He took some time out to speak to Dev Sahni on his new role and his fight against Ammo Williams in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

