22 Seconds From Glory: Rocky Hernandez Returns Vs Lugo – “It Ends By KO!”





Last October, up on the scorecards Rocky Hernandez was just 22 seconds away from holding out and landing the WBC World Super Featherweight Title. A late onslaught from defending Champion O’Shaquie Foster denied Rocky his dream World Title win. Now, over six months on, Rocky returns with a fresh hunger and desire to lift that belt and achieve his dream. Daniel Lugo scored a draw with Mauricio Lara last time out and is in the opposite corner for Saturday’s main event in Aguascalientes with World Title ambitions of his own. Go in training camp with Rocky as he looks to bounce back to winning ways live on DAZN.

