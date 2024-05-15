“No Broken Jaw This Time, Briedis Will Feel My Power! – Jai Opetaia On Rematch & Usyk Comparisons





Unbeaten Aussie star Jai Opetaia believes Mairis Briedis will feel the wrath this Saturday in Riyadh now he’s fully healed from the injuries sustained in their explosive fight between the pair back in July 2022. Opetaia bids to become a two time World Champion and discusses comparisons with another southpaw, Oleksandr Usyk, who of course headlines Ring Of Fire against Tyson Fury.

