Quick Jabs | Eric Tudor vs Damoni Cato-Cain! Masterful Boxing Turns Into Bloody War! (Best Moments)





Both Young Undefeated Prospects Were Not Afraid To Test Themselves And Risk There 0! Bright Future For Both Young Men!

Catch Eric Tudor Back In The Ring As He Looks To Co-Headline, Hall Of Fame Weekend In Verona, New York!

Tudor Will Be The Co-Main Event To Puerto Rican Minimum-weight World Champion, Oscar Collazo As He Defends His Belt Against Nicaragua’s Gerardo Zapata!

Eric Tudor vs Damoni Cato-Cain

March 18th, 2023 – Walter Pyramid, Long Beach, CA – #DiazGesta

