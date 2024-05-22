Tyson Fury Vs Oleksandr Usyk: Ring Of Fire (Behind The Scenes)





What a night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as Oleksandr Usyk cemented his name alongside the greats in the sport becoming a two weight Undisputed Champion, handing Tyson Fury the first defeat of his career via split decision. Watch our unseen backstage footage plus unique angles from inside the Kingdom Arena on the Ring Of Fire Fight Night, Saturday 18 May 2024. We also follow Joe Cordina and Jai Opetaia in their contrasting results…

