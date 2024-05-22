On This Day | The Golden Boy Made 7th WBC Welterweight Title Defense! Oscar De La Hoya vs Oba Carr!

25 Years Ago Oscar De La Hoya Makes His 7th Defense Of His WBC Welterweight World Title! His 5th World Title Belt In His 4th Division!
Oscar De La Hoya vs Oba Carr
May 22nd, 1999 – Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, NV #DeLaHoyaCarr
