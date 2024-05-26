Eddie Hearn Vs Frank Warren, 5 Vs 5: An Inside Look (Preview With All 10 Fighters)





It’s Eddie Hearn vs Frank Warren, Matchroom vs Queensberry. Get the lowdown from both promoters and their respective fighters:

* Deontay Wilder Vs Zhilei Zhang

* Filip Hrgovic Vs Daniel Dubois

* Raymond Ford Vs Nick Ball

* Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams Vs Hamzah Sheeraz

* Craig Richards Vs Willy Hutchinson

It goes down June 1 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia!

#EddieHearn #FrankWarren #5Vs5

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.