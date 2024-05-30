Throwback | Ricky Hatton vs Paulie Malignaggi! There's Only One Ricky Hatton! ((FULL FIGHT))

The Hitman vs The Magicman! Ricky Hatton Will Be Honored With Being Inducted In The Class of the 2024 International Hall Of Fame!
Ricky Hatton vs Paulie Malignaggi
Nov. 22nd, 2008 – MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV – #HattonMalignaggi
