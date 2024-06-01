Home / Boxing Videos / 5 Vs 5 Countdown Show: Queensberry Vs Matchroom, Hearn Vs Warren

5 Vs 5 Countdown Show: Queensberry Vs Matchroom, Hearn Vs Warren

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



It’s the final preview ahead of the much anticipated Queensberry Vs Matchroom, Hearn Vs Warren! Watch as Ade Oladipo, Barry Jones and Darren Barker go through the final talking points before battle…

#5Vs5 #Boxing #QueensberryVsMatchroom

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder & Ammo Williams Pick Their Tools For Zhang & Sheeraz Fights

Watch as Deontay Wilder and Ammo Williams try on their gloves ahead of Saturday’s 5 …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved