Frank Warren & Eddie Hearn | Queensberry vs Matchroom | 5v5 Weigh-In LIVE | #RiyadhSeason





Watch all the fighters from the Queensberry vs Matchroom 5v5 card weigh-in for the final time ahead of a historic weekend of boxing where bragging rights are on the line. Watch Deontay Wilder, Daniel Dubois, Filip Hrgovic, Zhilei Zhang, Nick Ball, Ray Ford, Craig Richards and Hamzah Sheeraz and hear from the two biggest boxing promoters in the world Frank Warren & Eddie Hearn one last time.

