GLOVES OFF: Davis vs. Martin & Benavidez vs. Gvozdyk | Premiering Friday

GLOVES OFF: DAVIS vs. MARTIN & BENAVIDEZ vs. GVOZDYK premieres this Friday, June 7, on Prime Video and the PBC YouTube channel. Get an inside glimpse into the training camps of Gervonta Davis, Frank Martin, David Benavidez, and Oleksandr Gvozdyk ahead of their respective clashes on June 15, live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on PBC PPV on Prime Video.
Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.
SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:
https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts
FOLLOW US:
Tweets by premierboxing
https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions