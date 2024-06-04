Home / Boxing Videos / GLOVES OFF: Davis vs. Martin & Benavidez vs. Gvozdyk | Premiering Friday

GLOVES OFF: Davis vs. Martin & Benavidez vs. Gvozdyk | Premiering Friday

Premier Boxing Champions 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



GLOVES OFF: DAVIS vs. MARTIN & BENAVIDEZ vs. GVOZDYK premieres this Friday, June 7, on Prime Video and the PBC YouTube channel. Get an inside glimpse into the training camps of Gervonta Davis, Frank Martin, David Benavidez, and Oleksandr Gvozdyk ahead of their respective clashes on June 15, live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on PBC PPV on Prime Video.

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:


https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

Tank vs. The Ghost: Hunted vs Haunted

🥊 Battle of the southpaws! 🥊 #TankMartin, Live on PBC PPV on Prime Video June …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved