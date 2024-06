KO | Oscar Collazo vs Yudel Reyes! Collazo Scores VICIOUS Knockout To Step Closer To World Title!





Puerto Rico vs Mexico!

Wow What A Statement By ‘El Pupilo’, Oscar Collazo! Collazo Returns To The Ring June 7th, 2024, In Verona, NY, During Hall Of Fame Weekend To Defend His WBO Minimumweight World Title vs Nicaragua’s, Gerardo Zapata!

Oscar Collazo vs Yudel Reyes

Jan. 25th, 2023 – YouTube Theatre, Los Angeles, CA – #RochaAshie

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #oscars #oscar #collazo #puertorico #reyes #mexico #ko #knockoutcity #knockout #highlights #highlight

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl