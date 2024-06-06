“It's Going To Be A Proper Tear Up!” – Johnny Fisher Vs Alen Babic Presser Highlights





Watch as Johnny Fisher and Alen Babic came head to head for the first time at Matchroom HQ in the build-up to July 6. There’s exclusive snippets from select undercard fighters including Jimmy Sains, Maiseyrose Courtney, Giorgio Visoli and Leli Buttigieg.

